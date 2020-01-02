Woman Found Dead in Car in Capitol Heights

A woman was found dead in a car early Thursday in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

An employee of a local business spotted the car in a parking lot in the 8700 block of Ritchie Drive about 5:30 a.m. That person walked over to check it out and then called police.

When officers responded, they found the woman's body. She had trauma to her upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, Prince George's County Police said.

Police are calling this a death investigation. The medical examiner was called the scene. Detectives are working to establish circumstances leading up to the woman's death, police said. Anyone who has information is asked to call Prince George's Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS.