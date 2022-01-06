Mother and Child Killed, Man Hurt in Shooting at Clinton Home

A mother and son were fatally shot, a man was shot and wounded, and a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody on suspicion of murder Thursday in Clinton, Maryland.

Taledia Oxley and Asa Oxley, her son, were killed, Prince George’s County police said. She was 44 and he was 8.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

A relative, a man, was shot and wounded. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

A toddler was found unhurt.

A 15-year-old relative of the three victims is suspected in the crime and was charged as an adult with murder and attempted murder. Police did not release his name.

A woman and a young child died and a man was injured in a shooting at a Maryland home. A teenager who also lives at the home appears to be the shooter, police said. News4's Jackie Bensen reports.

Police responded to a large home on a hill in the 8500 block of Wendy Street at about 5:50 p.m. A shooting was reported. When they arrived, they found the woman and child dead and the man wounded.

Chief of Police Malik Aziz described what officers saw.

“We found three victims – two victims fatally injured, one sustaining non-life-threatening injuries,” he said. “At the time, the family member described a suspect to us. The officers recognized that they may have known who the suspect was, immediately canvassed the neighborhood and found the described suspect and took that suspect into custody.”

The teen “admitted to the shootings,” police said in a statement. No information on a possible motive was released. The teen is in Department of Corrections custody.

Police said they previously had been called to the home in relation to the teen.

Stay informed about what's happening in the Washington, D.C., area. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

People could be seen sobbing outside the home late Thursday after they spoke to officers.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police.