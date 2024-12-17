Maryland

Woman charged with killing boyfriend's ex during fight at Prince George's home

The victim's 9-year-old son was at the home in Capitol Heights, Maryland, at the time of the killing, court documents say

By Gina Cook

Getty Images

A Virginia woman is accused of killing the mother of her boyfriend's young son during a fight at a home in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Erica Terry, 35, was arrested Thursday in the death of 54-year-old Connie Burns. Terry is from Shipman, Virginia, police said.

Officers and paramedics found Burns' body inside a home on Cabin Branch Court about 11 p.m., police said.

Terry told police Burns came to the home looking for her 9-year-old son and confronted Terry's boyfriend, the boy's father, charging documents say. The boy was at the home at the time, the documents say.

Terry's boyfriend told police he and Burns began to argue over his new relationship with Terry, charging documents say.

Then, at some point, Terry came down to the basement and got into a fight with Burns, according to the documents. Terry hit Burns' head, knocking her to the ground, the boyfriend told police.

Terry told police she repeatedly punched Burns in the head and kicked her knees, charging documents say. At some point, her boyfriend got in between the women and told Terry to go upstairs and call 911.

He told police he wound up calling 911 with his cellphone while trying to give first aid to his ex, charging documents say.

Terry was charged with second-degree murder and is being held in jail.

This article tagged under:

MarylandPrince George's County
