Woman Arrested for Stealing Puppy at Gunpoint: Police

By Matthew Stabley

Prince George's County Police

A woman stole a puppy at gunpoint and even tried to fire the weapon during the crime, Prince George's County police said.

The victim was walking the puppy, Lobo, at Kent Village Drive and E. Ridge Drive in Landover, Maryland, Dec. 30 when a car passed him and pulled up ahead of him, police said.

Juanel Huff, 26, of Southeast D.C. got out of the car and approached the victim with a gun and demanded Lobo, police said.

The victim grabbed the gun and the two fought over it until Huff's accomplice approached, police said.

The victim let go of the gun, and Huff pulled the trigger several times, but the gun didn't fire, police said.

Someone saw Lobo in Southeast D.C. the next day and called authorities. The puppy has been returned to his owners.

Huff, who is in custody in D.C. on an unrelated charge, is charged in Prince George's County with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed robbery and other charges, police said. Extradition is pending.

