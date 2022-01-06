Double homicide

Woman and Child Killed, Man Injured, in Shooting in Clinton

By Jackie Bensen

A woman and a young child died and a man was injured in a shooting at a Maryland home. A teenager who also lives at the home appears to be the shooter, police said.

A toddler found at the home on Wendy Street in Clinton was unharmed.

“We found three victims – two victims fatally injured, one sustaining non-life-threatening injuries,” Prince George’s County Chief of Police Malik Aziz said. “At the time, the family member described a suspect to us. The officers recognized that they may have known who the suspect was, immediately canvassed the neighborhood and found the described suspect and took that suspect into custody.”

Officers took him into custody a short distance away from the home. Sources said he may be as young as 15.

Police said they had been called to the home before for something involving the teenager in custody.

The injured man was taken to a hospital.

