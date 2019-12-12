Woman Abducted From Waldorf Home, Driven to ATMs

A woman told police that a man abducted her from her home in Waldorf, Maryland, forced her to get money out of ATMs and then left her by the side of the road.

The victim was abducted from her home at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday by "a man who was already inside her residence," the Charles County Sheriff's Office said.

The man forced her into her own car and drove her to ATMs, where he made her withdraw money.

He left her at Gardner and Accokeek roads, where Prince George's County police found her walking at about 3:40 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect backed the victim's car into the front doors of the AMF Waldorf Lanes bowling alley, the sheriff's office said. He got out of the car and walked to an ATM inside the bowling alley but left after he found that it didn't work.

The search for the suspect and for the victim's car is ongoing.

The car is a black, four-door, 2010 Toyota Camry with the Maryland plates 6BM 3802. It has damage to the rear.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. A reward of as much as $1,000 is available.