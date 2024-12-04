What the acting Prince George's Co. exec says about FBI HQ, Commanders and more

What to Know Former Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks stepped down this week to prepare for her new role as a U.S. senator

Tara Jackson, who most recently served as the county’s chief administrative officer, is now the acting county executive

Jackson said she expects to serve for about 4-6 months until a new county executive is chosen in a special election

Prince George's County is under new leadership after Angela Alsobrooks stepped down as county executive this week to prepare for her new role as a U.S. senator.

Acting County Executive Tara Jackson spoke Wednesday about her priorities, the looming budget deficit and working with a divided county council.

"I may be new to the position of county executive, but I have a longstanding dedication to this county," she said.

Jackson she said wants to assure residents that she plans to continue steady leadership and continue the priorities laid out by Alsobrooks, who was elected to the U.S. Senate last month and will take office in January.

Jackson worked in the state's attorney's office and was most recently chief administrative officer. During the pandemic, she helped lead the county workforce's transition to remote operations, set up vaccination clinics and managed federal COVID relief funds.

"I have been in public service for almost 20 years and I have always had one focus, and that is to do the right thing," Jackson said.

She said she expects to serve in the role for 4-6 months, until a new county executive is chosen through a special election.

Four candidates have emerged so far in that race: Prince George's County Council Chair Jolene Ivey, State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy, At-Large Councilmember Calvin Hawkins and former county exec Rushern Baker.

Jackson said she is not interested in running but wants to provide a smooth transition for the person who does win the office. She pledged to work with the council as the county faces at $150 million deficit.

The council failed to elect a new chair Tuesday and has been divided on some issues and spending priorities.

"I look forward to them setting aside their divisions, whatever they may be, so we can work together for Prince George's County residents," Jackson said.

There's another big question looming in Prince George's County, too. A site in Greenbelt was selected for the new FBI headquarters, but there's uncertainty over whether the incoming Trump administration will move forward with it.

Jackson said the county continues to prepare for the relocation.

She also said she hopes the Washington Commanders will continue to play at Northwest Stadium in Landover. The District of Columbia is trying to get ownership of the RFK stadium site in D.C. where the Commanders used to play, in hopes of bringing the team back to the nation's capital.

"I think we have the better site," she said.

Jackson said she's also preparing for the General Assembly session that starts next month in Annapolis. She said healthcare funding from the state will continue to be a priority.

Jackson declined to answer if she would be interested in running for office someday, saying she's focusing on what she's doing right now.