‘We deserve better': Fort Washington warehouse plan angers some residents

A Prince George’s County planning board approved plans to build a logistics warehouse in Fort Washington, disappointing residents who oppose the project.

The board gave unanimous approval on Thursday to the Prologis warehouse planned for Livingston Road.

The group Fort Washington Forward has held demonstrations against the project, which they said will bring truck traffic to an area that’s already congested.

“No warehouse on Livingston Road” and “A warehouse? We deserve better!” protest signs carried by residents said.

Fort Washington Forward joined neighbors and community organizations in speaking against the plan at a virtual meeting Thursday.

“Allowing large and/or 18-wheeler trucks into this environment is a reckless decision,” one resident said.

“This neighborhood should be a priority for relief, not more harmful development that erodes our health, quality of life and wealth,” Staci Hartwell of the Prince George’s County NAACP said.

Critics said a new, 140,00-square-foot warehouse would add to traffic on nearby Route 210, which has been called the Highway of Death because of the number of traffic deaths there.

Representatives for Prologis called the company a good corporate citizen. The land on which the warehouse will build was a vehicle salvage yard for years. Representatives said the company has done extensive cleanup work, including removing contaminated soil.

“Prologis was attracted to this specific site because it was zoned industrial and it’s located in a major transportation corridor,” a representative said during Thursday’s meeting.

Opponents said the plan does not fit the long-term vision for the community, which includes plans to add traffic-calming measures and become more friendly to pedestrians and cyclists.

Board members expressed some reservations about the project but said the developer had met requirements and planned to improve the property.

Members of Fort Washington Forward told News4 they will keep fighting the project.