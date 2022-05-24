Violent Fatal Crash Investigated on Central Avenue

At least one person died after a violent crash on Central Avenue in Prince George’s County on Monday afternoon, authorities said. Chopper4 footage showed horrifying wreckage.

The name or names of the dead were not immediately released.

The crash occurred at Central Avenue and Ritchie Road at about 3:45 p.m. Seat Pleasant police and Prince George’s County Fire and EMS responded.

Chopper4 footage shows at least three vehicles were involved. One vehicle flipped onto its roof and was left in pieces strewn across the roadway.

Central Avenue was closed in both directions for hours as investigators worked.

No information was released on the possible cause of the crash or whether anyone could face charges.

