Video Shows Violent Clash Between Delivery Driver, Guard at Maryland Popeyes

Surveillance video obtained by News4 shows a violent struggle between a male security guard and a female food delivery driver at a Popeyes restaurant in Maryland.

The video shows the delivery driver, Stephanie Samuels, struggling with security guard Darrell Poston inside the restaurant in Capitol Heights last month.

Samuels' lawyer provided the video, which some people may find hard to watch.

Samuels says she was trying to leave the restaurant when Poston told her to use a different door in compliance with the restaurant’s coronavirus protocols. She says Poston attacked her when she refused.

“He grabbed me by my neck and pushed me back,” she said. “I threw a soda. He grabbed me by my hair and wrapped it around his hand, continuously punched me in the face, then got me in the corner, took his handcuffs and put them on one of my arms and began to Mace me.”

Samuels said she was disrespected and someone should have stood up for her.

Prince George's County police officers were called to the scene but no one was arrested.

Samuels filed second-degree assault charges against Poston. He filed the same charges against her.

“We have no tolerance for violence in our restaurants and will always act swiftly to deal with it,” Popeyes said in a statement. “We have reviewed the available facts with our franchisee and are very concerned abut the aggressive actions of the off-duty police officer involved. We will fully cooperate with the local police department expect that action will need to be taken.”

The incident prompted Black Women Matter protests at the restaurant in the days that followed.