‘Very traumatic': 10-year-old girl struck and killed near Maryland school wanted to be a doctor

A 10-year-old girl struck and killed by a van while walking to school Monday morning in Prince George’s County had only been in the country four months and wanted to become a doctor, a friend of her family told News4.

Shalom Mbah and 5-year-old Sky Sosa were killed while crossing Riverdale Road in a crosswalk near Riverdale Elementary School. A woman driving a Ford van south on Taylor Road turned left onto Riverdale, striking the kids, Prince George’s County investigators said. Sky’s father was also struck and suffered injuries to his legs and neck. The driver of the van wasn’t injured.

Shalom’s father told News4 the family is devastated and shocked by the loss of his daughter.

“It has been heartbreaking to the entire family, including me,” family friend Gilbert Ndi said. “Given the type of child that we had, it was a very humble child.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“It’s unbearable actually,” he said. “It’s something which we can’t imagine; it’s very traumatic.”

Shalom was from Cameroon, Ndi said. She was a twin who loved school and spending time with her family and had big career aspirations

“Had ambitions,” Ndi said. “She wanted to be American doctor, you understand. Very hardworking.”

Prince George’s County police and Riverdale Park police responded about 8 a.m. Monday and tried to save the children, rushing them to a hospital, where they died.

Parents of students at Riverdale Elementary said the van belonged to a transportation service for children. Prince George’s County police would neither confirm nor deny the driver of the van was heading to the school to drop off students.

“We really want a lot of details for us to understand why our daughter died this way,” Ndi said.

“We know that nothing will make us gain back our daughter,” he said. “That’s the traumatic aspect of it.”

The police department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit will investigate, and findings will be “turned over to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges,” a statement from police said. The investigation may take months.

The driver is not in custody, police said. They are reviewing video footage.

There was no crossing guard at the intersection at the time of the crash, police said. They are unsure if having a crossing guard would have made a difference.

The school’s longtime crossing guard retired and police, who hire crossing guards, are working to fill the position.