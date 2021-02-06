Two Firefighters Injured Battling East Riverdale Fire That Destroyed Home

Two Prince George's County firefighters were injured Saturday while attempting to put out a blaze in East Riverdale.

One firefighter was transported to a trauma center in serious condition, with what Jennifer Donelan, the communications director for the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department, described as significant burn injuries.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening and the firefighter is stable.

A second firefighter was evaluated for minor burns and later released, the fire department said.

Update to 57th Ave fire: #PGFD firefighter seriously injured is stable. 2nd firefighter w/minor burns was released. Additional 3 adults, 2 juveniles & 2 dogs from nearby homes displaced due to burned utility lines. Synopsis from scene with PIO Donelan & new surveillance video: pic.twitter.com/HhGB4nNC8Y — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) February 7, 2021

Around 2:45 p.m. firefighters were called to reports of a structure fire in the 5200 block of 57th Avenue in the East Riverdale area.

"On scene firefighters found a single-story detached single family home fully engulfed in flames," Donelan said. "Firefighters were soon evacuated from inside the home because of the intensity of the flames."

The six adults who lived at the home were not there at the time of the fire and were not injured, the fire department said. Two kittens were rescued and were not hurt.

Three adults and two children from nearby homes were also displaced because of utility problems caused by the fire, Prince George's County Fire said.

The home is a total loss. Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department

"The home is a total loss," the fire department said. "Siding on the neighboring homes was damaged, but the fire did not extend into those structures."

The fire department said the fire has been contained.