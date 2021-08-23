car crash

Two Dead, Two Injured After Single-Car Crash in Prince George's County

The two victims, both 25 years old, were passengers of the vehicle, police said.

By NBC Washington Staff

NBCWashington

Two men died and two other people were injured in a single-car crash Sunday night in Prince George’s County, police said. 

The victims have been identified as David Díaz Martínez, 25, of Hyattsville, and Jaime San Jose Sical, also 25, of Plainfield, New Jersey. They were both passengers in the vehicle, county police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officers responded at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday to the 4400 block of Lottsford Vista Road in Lanham, Maryland.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were on Lottfortd Vista Road when the driver crossed the double yellow line onto the eastbound lanes to pass another vehicle.

Once the driver re-entered the westbound lane, police believe he lost control of the car, which ultimately struck a tree. 

Díaz Martínez and Sical were the backseat passengers and were pronounced dead on the scene. 

Local

Dulles Expo Center 42 mins ago

Afghan Refugees Arrive to Temporary Housing at Dulles Expo Center

Montgomery County 1 hour ago

‘Incredibly Tragic': Care Provider Allegedly Killed by Resident of Montgomery County Group Home

The driver and another passenger were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive, authorities said. Police are investigating why the vehicle left the road.

This article tagged under:

car crashPRINCE GEORGES COUNTY
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us