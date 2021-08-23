Two Dead, Two Injured After Single-Car Crash in Prince George's County

Two men died and two other people were injured in a single-car crash Sunday night in Prince George’s County, police said.

The victims have been identified as David Díaz Martínez, 25, of Hyattsville, and Jaime San Jose Sical, also 25, of Plainfield, New Jersey. They were both passengers in the vehicle, county police said.

Officers responded at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday to the 4400 block of Lottsford Vista Road in Lanham, Maryland.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were on Lottfortd Vista Road when the driver crossed the double yellow line onto the eastbound lanes to pass another vehicle.

Once the driver re-entered the westbound lane, police believe he lost control of the car, which ultimately struck a tree.

Díaz Martínez and Sical were the backseat passengers and were pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver and another passenger were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive, authorities said. Police are investigating why the vehicle left the road.