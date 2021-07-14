Marlow Heights

1-Year-Old, Man Rescued From Burning House in Maryland

The victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

By Matthew Stabley

A two-story house caught fire in Marlow Heights.
Prince George's County Fire/EMS

Firefighters rescued a 1-year-old child and a 30-year-old man from a burning home Wednesday afternoon, according to the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department.

They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters responded to the fire at a two-story, single-family home in the 4500 block of Old Branch Avenue in Marlow Heights, Maryland, shortly before 2 p.m.

The fire spread from the basement to the first and second floors, according to the fire department.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and completed a search of the house. All residents are accounted for.

“Currently, Prince George’s County Office of Emergency Management is on scene,” said Michael Yourishin of Prince George’s County Fire and EMS. “They’re assisting with three adults, twelve children and five pets that are currently displaced.”

