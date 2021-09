Three people were shot Sunday in Prince George's County, police said.

Officers responded at around 8:25 p.m. to the 2000 block of Addison Road S in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, authorities said.

The victims' ages and conditions are not known. The public information officer for the Prince George's County Police Department is going to the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.