Three Shot in Greater Landover: Police

Three people were shot Sunday in the Greater Landover area of Maryland, according to authorities.

The shots were fired in the 7700 block of Greenleaf Road at around 8:30 p.m., Prince George's County police said.

Two victims took themselves to the hospital, and one was transported from the scene, police said. Their conditions were not immediately provided.

Authorities also said surrounding vehicles were damaged.

Police did not immediately release suspect information.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.