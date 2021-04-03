Three Killed in Capitol Heights Shooting, Police Say

Three people were killed in a shooting early Saturday in Capitol Heights, Maryland, Prince George’s County Police say.
Officers on patrol heard gunshots about 3 a.m. They responded to the 5550 block of Sheriff Road and found a crime scene, police say.
Two men were inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds. A woman outside the car had also been shot, police said.
All three were pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
Detectives don't believe this was a random crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George's Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
