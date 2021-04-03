Crime and Courts

Three Killed in Capitol Heights Shooting, Police Say

Prince George's County Police believe the shooting was not random

By Sophia Barnes

police lights at night

Three people were killed in a shooting early Saturday in Capitol Heights, Maryland, Prince George’s County Police say.

Officers on patrol heard gunshots about 3 a.m. They responded to the 5550 block of Sheriff Road and found a crime scene, police say.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Two men were inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds. A woman outside the car had also been shot, police said.

Prince George's County

News4's Prince George's County Bureau Chief Tracee Wilkins reports.

mass vaccination site 16 hours ago

Mass Vaccination Site Opens at Greenbelt Metro Next Week

Policing in Maryland 23 hours ago

Maryland Lawmakers Still Negotiating on Police Reform

All three were pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Detectives don't believe this was a random crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George's Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsCapitol Heights
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us