‘This is About Transparency': Residents Gather for Public Safety Forum in Prince George's County

Prince George’s County residents shared their concerns about crime and pushed for more transparency between the community, local leaders and police at a public safety forum on Saturday.

People packed the gym at Bishop McNamara High School, looking to get their questions answered from elected leaders and police officers.

One by one, residents stepped up to the mic, hoping to ignite a dialogue about what they would like to see done to feel safe in their neighborhoods.

“I personally would like to see more policing. It would be good to see the police come through your neighborhood,” one man said. Others voiced similar sentiments.

District 6’s public safety forum included a number of state delegates, law enforcement officers and State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

In response to the issues raised by attendees, including carjackings, break-ins and property thefts, the latest crime trends, statistics and the solutions being implemented were discussed.

“We are proposing legislation in Annapolis to try and go after some of these criminal rings. That’s why we’re proposing the RICO [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations] Statute, those things will help us,” Braveboy said.

Recently elected county council Vice Chair Wala Blegay said the meeting was the first step to building relationships with those in the community.

“This is about transparency, and this is about making sure people are heard and people feel comfortable. We don’t want anyone in our community living in fear,” Blegay said.