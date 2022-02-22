‘They Took My Baby Away': Mother Mourns 18-Year-Old Shot, Killed in Prince George's County

A mother is in mourning after her 18-year-old son was shot and killed in Prince George’s County on Monday.

Jeanine Jackson hides her tearful eyes behind sunglasses while talking about her youngest son, Caron Simpkins.

“I can’t touch him or nothing because he’s gone now,” she said. “I just don’t understand. I want some answers. I want some answers now.”

Homicide detectives said Simpkins was near a playground at around 5:15 p.m. Monday on the 1400 block of Nalley Terrace in Landover, Maryland, when shots rang out.

One woman who did not want to be identified said there was a group of men at the playground before the shooting started.

“It was very close and clear. It’s like literally 20 steps away from my house. It was like 8 to 10 shots at one time,” the woman said.

Police drove to the scene and found Simpkins on the ground suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s mother said she wasn’t aware of him being at the playground before, or having any enemies. Now, she and the rest of Simpkins’ family leave behind balloons, teddy bears and flowers at a memorial to honor his memory.

“They took my baby away for nothing, for nothing. Whatever it was, it couldn’t have been that serious,” Jackson said.

She’s left with a hole in her heart – and the belief that tougher gun laws are needed to save lives.

“Put stricter laws out here because they’re not strict enough. It’s too [lenient] for what’s going on out here,” Jackson said.

Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help with leads and tips. If you have any information, you’re urged to call Prince George’s County police at 1-866-411-TIPS.