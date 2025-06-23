‘There's Billy!' Runaway goat evades animal control for weeks in Fort Washington

A goat on the lam in Fort Washington, Maryland, has been walking through yards, munching on grass and evading animal control for weeks.

“He can’t be caught,” resident Jeffrey Herbert said Monday. “Somebody owns him. They need to come get him.”

Herbert lovingly nicknamed the wily animal Billy the GOAT – as in “greatest of all time.”

“We see sightings, mostly this time of the morning. He comes in between the fences,” Herbert said.

Billy was even seen getting into an intense stare down with someone on a riding lawn mower.

Herbert says Billy hasn’t been hostile, but this goat has been quite clever about avoiding getting caught.

“Called animal control, they don’t see him, they go home,” Herbert said.

News4 went out looking for the goat and almost gave up. Then, Billy popped out near Herbert’s fence.

Billy is just the latest animal to make headlines in the Washington, D.C. area.

Fairfax County police encountered an alligator at a motel last week. Before that, a black bear made a hullabaloo in Arlington, Virginia. And remember those zebras on the loose in 2021?

“They can catch the bear, they can catch the zebra, but they can’t catch the goat,” Herbert said.

