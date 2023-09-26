‘The most important thing in our lives': Dog stolen from dog sitter at gunpoint

A couple returned from their honeymoon last week and learned their dog had just been stolen from their dog sitter at gunpoint.

Duke was taken after 9 p.m. Friday on Livingston Road near Old St. John’s Road in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

“We’d just landed when we got the news,” his owner Alexa said.

“It’d been a great trip, too,” James said. “We weren’t very excited to come back and leave that amazing time, except for the fact that we wanted to see Duke.”

There was another dog present when Duke was stolen — a German shepherd service dog who wouldn’t let the robbers get too close — but they were able to take Duke due to his nature.

“He’s not aggressive; he just wants to be around the people he likes,” James said. “So, he follows us everywhere.”

“He’s always under foot,” Alexa said.

Prince George’s County police are investigating the theft.

There’s a $2,000 reward for Duke’s return, and his owners say no questions asked. They just want him home.

“He’s the most important thing in our lives besides each other,” James said.