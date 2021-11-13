upper marlboro

Teenager Shot, Killed in Upper Marlboro

By Briana Trujillo

A teenager was shot and killed Saturday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, police said.

Prince George's County police officers responded to the 13800 block of Ascott Drive around 4:25 p.m., where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said. His name and age were not immediately revealed.

Authorities have not provided a potential motive for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

