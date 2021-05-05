Teen Shot Multiple Times in Capitol Heights

A male teenager was shot multiple times in Capitol Heights, Maryland, Wednesday with children playing nearby.

Prince George’s County police responded to a report of a shooting on Cindy Lane about 4:20 p.m.

The teen was taken to a hospital with critical injuries but is expected to survive, according to police.

We are on scene of a shooting on Cindy Lane in Capitol Heights. pic.twitter.com/Vd2JI2QSvR — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) May 5, 2021

Witnesses told News4 bullets flew up and down Cindy Lane. One witness described it as five minutes of gunfire.

An ice cream truck parked on the street sped away.

“Children I’m sure were traumatized, because there was an ice cream here doing its daily business,” witness Micah Ridley said. “Kids no older, probably, than 5 or 6 years old, or little older teenagers, just trying to buy some ice cream, enjoying being kids. They all hit the deck, started running as fast as they could into the neighborhood and the surrounding neighborhoods.”

Police are looking for a dark-colored SUV but had no further description.