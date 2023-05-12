Teen Killed in Prince George's Shooting Was Driver in Fatal Crash in March: Police

A teenager fatally shot in Prince George’s County Thursday night was the driver of a car involved in a crash that killed his classmate in March.

Wise High School’s principal sent a letter to students and parents informing them of the death of senior Kendall Batson, 18, who was shot just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of North Forestville Elementary School on Ritchie Road.

Prince George’s County police confirmed Batson was driving the car that crashed into a landscaping truck on Ritchie Marlboro Road in March, killing 18-year-old Cayliy Haygood. Police said Batson was driving fast and both he and Haygood were thrown from the vehicle, with Haygood dying on impact.

Batson was treated at a hospital. No one was in or around the landscaping truck at the time.

The circumstances of Thursday night’s shooting remain a mystery. Investigators have not given any information on a possible suspect or motive.