Teen Charged in Killing of 17-Year-Old Girl in Temple Hills: Police

The shots were fired in the 3400 block of Curtis Drive at around 1:50 p.m., authorities said

By Sophia Barnes

A teenage boy was arrested and charged after a shooting Sunday in Temple Hills, Maryland, that killed a 17-year-old girl, police said.

Ter'Nijah Ryals, of Suitland, was identified as the victim, Prince George’s County police announced Monday.

Another 17-year-old is in custody and charged with manslaughter. He is being tried as an adult, police said. His name was not immediately released.

That suspect shot Ryals near an apartment complex on Curtis Drive, just off Suitland Parkway, police said.

Police said officers responded about 1:50 p.m. and found Ryals suffering from a gunshot wound.

Ryals was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Detectives say the two teens were among a group of people involved in an ongoing dispute.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George’s County police.

