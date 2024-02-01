Suspect shot and killed by police in Prince George's County

Police responding to a 911 call for breaking and entering shot and killed a man in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, Thursday evening, Prince George’s County police said.

An officer entered an apartment about 5:45 p.m. and was met by a man.

“He entered the location and encountered one male adult suspect,” Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz said. “An exchange happened with that officer. The officer discharged his weapon, striking the adult male one time.”

Aziz didn't elaborate on what type of exchange there was other than that it wasn't an exchange of gunfire.

Police attempted life-saving measures, but the suspect died at the scene, police said.

The officer was not injured.

There was a second person in the apartment, police said, but it's unclear if our how they were related to the incident.

A gun was recovered in the apartment, police said.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office is investigating.