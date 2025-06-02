Maryland

Suspect arrested in killing outside Maryland CVS

Surveillance video shows two men shake hands before one of them shoots and kills the other.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the brazen daytime killing of a man outside a CVS pharmacy in Prince George's County, Maryland, police say.

Christian Okubo, of Temple Hills, shot and killed 23-year-old Anthony Bullock Friday morning near the drugstore on Allentown Road in Camp Springs, Prince George's County police said.

Surveillance video obtained by News4 shows two men shaking hands on the sidewalk near the entrance. Seconds later, one of the men pulls a handgun from a backpack and opens fire.

The victim falls to the ground outside the front door of the CVS as the gunman stands over him and fires more shots, video shows. Then, the suspect grabs his backpack and runs in the direction of Allentown Road.

Officers found Bullock about 10 a.m. He died at the scene, police said.

“The guy was barely breathing and by the time EMS got here he was gone," a witness told News4 on Friday. He said he ran to help after hearing the shots.

Several people were within a few feet of the men when the shots went off, the video shows.

Witnesses told News4 the suspect got away on a bike.

One man said he heard people arguing at a nearby bus stop before hearing the gunshots.

"It's getting really crazy. It makes you just say, 'what do we do now?'"

