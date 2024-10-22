Suspect arrested in deadly shooting near Prince George's shopping center

A suspect has been arrested and charged with killing a man near a shopping center in Largo, Maryland, last month, police say.

Malik Watson, 21, was charged with first- and second-degree murder in the shooting death of 27-year-old Craig Rogers II, Prince George's County police said Tuesday.

Shots rang out the afternoon of Sept. 20 in the area of Largo Center Drive and Arena Drive-Medical Center Drive near Largo Town Center, police said.

Officers found Rogers on the road suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said.

Watson and Rogers knew each other, police said. Detectives are still investigating a motive for the killing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 301-516-2512.