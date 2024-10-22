Maryland

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting near Prince George's shopping center

The victim was found on a road near the Largo Town Center

By Gina Cook

NBC Universal, Inc.

A suspect has been arrested and charged with killing a man near a shopping center in Largo, Maryland, last month, police say.

Malik Watson, 21, was charged with first- and second-degree murder in the shooting death of 27-year-old Craig Rogers II, Prince George's County police said Tuesday.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Shots rang out the afternoon of Sept. 20 in the area of Largo Center Drive and Arena Drive-Medical Center Drive near Largo Town Center, police said.

Officers found Rogers on the road suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said.

Watson and Rogers knew each other, police said. Detectives are still investigating a motive for the killing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 301-516-2512.

This article tagged under:

MarylandCrime and CourtsPrince George's County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us