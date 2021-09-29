Student Stabbed at Bladensburg High School: Police

A student was stabbed inside Bladensburg High School on Wednesday, police say.

The student was cut in the face and taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The attack occurred at about 1:30 p.m.

Police are still looking for the attacker. A school resource officer is assigned to the school. Additional information was not immediately released.

Earlier Wednesday, two high school students in Annapolis were hurt in a stabbing and fight. Seven students face charges.

Anne Arundel County police thanked school resource officers at Annapolis High for disarming the student who had a knife.

“The SROs really potentially could have saved a lot more trauma and injury at the school,” she said.

A number of communities in the D.C. area have opted to withdraw SROs from schools for the 2021-2022 school year, a review by the News4 I-Team found. Others increased their forces and pledged to further bolster their programs.

