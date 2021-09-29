Bladensburg

Student Stabbed at Bladensburg High School: Police

By NBC Washington Staff

bladensburg high school attack
NBC Washington

A student was stabbed inside Bladensburg High School on Wednesday, police say. 

The student was cut in the face and taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The attack occurred at about 1:30 p.m. 

Police are still looking for the attacker. A school resource officer is assigned to the school. Additional information was not immediately released. 

Annapolis 6 hours ago

2 Students Hurt, 7 Charged After Stabbing, Lockdown at Annapolis High School

school resource officers Sep 14

School Districts Offer Different Futures for School Resource Officers

school resource officers Sep 14

Some Schools Make Changes to School Resource Officers Program

Earlier Wednesday, two high school students in Annapolis were hurt in a stabbing and fight. Seven students face charges. 

Anne Arundel County police thanked school resource officers at Annapolis High for disarming the student who had a knife.

“The SROs really potentially could have saved a lot more trauma and injury at the school,” she said. 

A number of communities in the D.C. area have opted to withdraw SROs from schools for the 2021-2022 school year, a review by the News4 I-Team found. Others increased their forces and pledged to further bolster their programs.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

Bladensburg
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us