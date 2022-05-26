PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY

Social Media Post Warning of Walmart Attack in Bowie, Maryland, Not True: Police

Police in Bowie, Maryland, want to get the word out that the social media post detailing a planned white supremacist attack on a Walmart in Prince George's County is not true

By Tracee Wilkins, News4 Prince George's County Bureau Chief

A fast-moving social media post alarmed many residents of Prince George's County, Maryland, with warnings for them to avoid a Walmart in Bowie. Bowie city police want to get the word out that the social media post detailing a planned white supremacist attack on the store is not true.

Bowie's deputy police chief says officers were called to a Walmart after a complaint about suspicious-acting customers, but police did not find any suspects matching the caller's description. Security video was also checked.

Police say there were additional details in the social media post that were completely unfounded as well.

There will be an increased police presence outside of the store for now. Bowie police encourage people who see something or someone suspicious to always call as a precaution. 

