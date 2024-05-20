Prince George's County Public Schools

‘So elated for her': Prince George's Co. Teacher of the Year surprised with new car

Kathy Russell, a third-grade teacher at Rose Valley Elementary School, was honored Monday as the PGCPS' Teacher of the Year

By Darcy Spencer, News4 Reporter

Prince George’s County revealed its teacher of the year Monday in Fort Washington, Maryland. Kathy Russell has been teaching at the same school, Rose Valley Elementary, for nearly three decades.

Her achievement was announced in her classroom, where she teaches third graders reading and language arts.

"This is a huge surprise!" she said.

“Ms. Russell so deserved this, and I’m elated for her,” said Rose Valley Principal Sharon Porter.

But that wasn’t all. Russell had another big surprise waiting for her outside: A new Hyundai Elantra was parked right in front of the school, and she was handed the keys. The three-year lease is being provided by Pohanka Automotive and NAI Michael.

"It means so much that community businesses are supporting teachers in that way," Russell said. "It's just an amazing, wonderful gift, and I’m very grateful."

Her fellow educators nominated Russell for her outstanding teaching skills, passion for education and mentorship. She founded a school-based reading club and an after-school program for struggling students.

“She's put in what it takes to ensure that our kids are successful, our kids are growing in the manner that we want them to grow, and she embodies the kind of educator that really is deserving of this kind of award,” said Prince George’s County Public Schools Superintendent Millard House.

The timing of the announcement made it extra special for Russell.

“This is our last year here at Rose Valley,” she said. “It's closing, and I’m moving to another school in Prince George’s County. But to have this happen during our last year, it’s just amazing.”

Russell now has the chance to be named Maryland’s Teacher of the Year. The winner will be announced in the fall.

