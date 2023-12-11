Snow delay announced after some kids were already on school buses in Prince George's

School officials announced a two-hour delay after some students already had boarded their buses Monday morning in Prince George’s County, Maryland. The confusion had families scrambling to try to get those kids back home.

The morning snow prompted the two-hour delay, but the decision wasn’t announced until 6:30 a.m. While some students already were headed to school, other families found themselves waiting in the snow at their bus stops when they could have slept in.

"We have to typically be here at 6:17, usually is when the bus comes. We were here waiting for the bus," parent Chinwendo Carter said. "I think 6:30, almost 6:40, we got the notification that they had actually just delayed. So I was very upset because she should have been sleeping. I have my other child to worry about. It delays me being able to get to work on time."

School officials say fewer than 20 buses already had hit the road when the late opening was announced.

Special education buses dropped students back at home, and phone calls were made to parents of students on the general buses. Students were dropped back at home if a parent was there; students without a parent contact were kept with transportation officials.

Many families say the school district should have made the decision earlier.

"Poor communication. They need to do better," said parent Karen Schmalenberger.

Carter said several other school districts made their decisions earlier in the morning, unlike in Prince George's.

"It’s just frustrating," she said. "We would really appreciate them making the call earlier."