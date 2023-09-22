‘Smoking, drinking or having sex': PGCPS bus drivers demand action to address rising safety concerns

Following the attempted murder of a student on a school bus in May as well as many other recent safety issues, Prince George’s County Public Schools bus drivers are demanding immediate action from the school board.

Safety concerns were raised to the school board by union leaders representing bus drivers.

Students on buses have been reported “smoking, drinking or having sex,” American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2250 President Martin Diggs said.

Representatives urged the school board to take immediate action, requesting security at bus lots as well as hiring 228 additional drivers.

These demands come after a student was found with marijuana and a fully loaded gun in their waistband at Fairmont Heights High School Thursday as well as the fatal shooting of a DuVal High School student last week.

PGCPS said it plans to install metal detectors at all high schools as well as instilling a clear bag policy for all high school students.

“We will continue to exercise every means possible to ensure safe learning environments,” PGCPS said in a statement. “And we ask parents, guardians and our community to join us in this collective effort.”

A school spokesperson said that the superintendent is conducting a transportation audit to see what can be done to improve safety and driver recruitment.

Teacher safety also is a concern in the school district. A rally for teacher safety held ahead of Thursday’s school board meeting was led by a teacher who says she was assaulted by students last school year.