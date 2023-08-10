Search for missing Maryland teacher grows desperate

It's been nearly two weeks since anyone saw Mariam Toure, and police in Greenbelt, Maryland, are urging the public for any information that could help them find the missing teacher.

Toure, who also goes by Mariame Sylla and is known at Dora Kennedy French Immersion School as Madame Sylla, was last seen walking in her neighborhood wearing a multicolored dress and a headscarf on Saturday, July 29, police said. Friends believe she was headed to Schrom Hills Park, where she liked to walk.

Greenbelt Police Chief Richard Bowers said during a news conference Thursday morning that they believe someone knows something about where she is, but they haven't come forward. He said the more time that passes, the greater their concern grows.

"We have investigated, we're continuing to investigate. We have other things that we're continuing to work on, but it does take time to go through those avenues to try to pull more information together," Bowers said.

He stressed the importance of getting help from the public to find Toure, and said anyone with information can call police at 301-474-7200 or email ddavis@greenbeltmd.gov.

Officers exhaustively searched the park earlier last week, but they didn't find anything.

Bowers said the department has also searched cell phone and financial records and scoured social media.

Investigators said there's still no evidence of foul play.

Community members in Greenbelt, Maryland, gathered Friday in the hopes of finding new leads in the search for Mariame Toure, a missing second grade teacher who was last seen Saturday while going for a walk. News4’s Mauricio Casillas reports.

Students and parents went door-to-door in Greenbelt last Friday evening asking if anyone had seen their teacher.

The number of people gathered at a vigil for Toure’s safe return said much about how loved she is and by how many.

Principal James Spence described staff reaction upon hearing the news she was missing.

“On day one, ran out and started looking,” he said. “In the first hours, we were getting texts that they were going to go out and search these parks.”

Police say Toure’s belongings and medication were found in her home. Friends say that, as a devout Muslim, she never misses prayers.

Toure is 60 years old and 5-feet-7-inches tall with brown eyes.