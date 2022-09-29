School Bus Used to Train Drivers Slams Into Gas Station in Prince George's County

A school bus used to train drivers slammed into a gas station in Prince George's County, Maryland, Thursday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., the bus crashed into a Shell gas station on Forestville Road in Forestville. Photos show the entire front end of the bus in the building.

Approx 10:45am #PGFD units were dispatched to the 3600 block of Forestville Rd in Forestville for a collapse investigation. On scene crews found a private school bus into a gas station. 1 adult transported for evaluation. No children on bus at time of collision. pic.twitter.com/eTwabeHexH — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) September 29, 2022

Authorities say no children were on board the bus, which a group of people learning how to drive school buses were using for their training.

But some people who saw the crash told News4 they immediately feared the worst.

"Everybody running around the back door. We thought it was kids on there," one man said.

Eight adults were on the bus, and medics took two of them to a hospital for evaluation, police said. All of them are expected to be OK, authorities said.

The bus hit the office area of the gas station.

"I was supposed to be in my office and I was a little bit late. I was busy on other stations so that was good luck to me," said Khuda Baksh, the owner of the gas station.

Baksh had to temporarily close the gas station while authorities inspected the building for safety, but he was able to open it again a few hours later.

The group of prospective bus drivers are part of the Hope Project, an organization that provides commercial driver's license and computer IT training. Part of the program's mission to is make lives better through job training and placement.

The executive director of the Hope Project told News4 said nothing like this crash has happened in 20 years of the program, and the organization is investigating to find out how it happened.