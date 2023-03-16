Prince George's County

School Bus, Sedan Catch Fire After Head-On Crash; No Students Hurt

The driver of the car ran from the crash scene and still has not been found

By Carissa DiMargo and Megan McGrath, News4 Reporter

A school bus and a sedan both caught fire following a head-on crash Thursday morning in Suitland, Maryland. There were several students aboard the bus; none were injured.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Suitland Road and Towne Park Road, close to Suitland Elementary School. A Camry collided head-on with the bus on Suitland Road just before the bus would have turned onto Towne Park Road.

The bus driver and an aide were able to get the five students off the bus safely.

The students were taken to the nearby Suitland Elementary for observation, although it was not their own school. The school district has not said which school the students attend.

The bus driver and the aide were taken to a hospital out an abundance of caution, said Brian Fischer of Prince George's County police. They are expected to be OK.

The driver of the Camry ran from the crash scene and still has not been found.

Images from the scene showed extensive damage and charring to both vehicles. The front of the bus appeared burned away due to the damage.

