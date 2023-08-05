Crime and Courts

Retired police officer in custody in shooting over stolen car, sources say

By Aimee Cho, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A retired Prince George’s County police officer is custody in a shooting in Glenn Dale, Maryland, Saturday afternoon, sources familiar with the investigation told News4.

The shooting on Marguerita Avenue happened after an argument over a stolen vehicle, police said. It did not involve a carjacking.

The person who was shot was hospitalized with critical injuries.

The shooter stayed at the scene, police said. He was not injured.

Police said they recovered two guns at the scene.

“I’ve been here about 40 years, and it’s a quiet neighborhood,” neighbor Carl Jones said. “Never had anything like this happen, no shooting or breaking in, but that’s not to say that we’re safe.”

