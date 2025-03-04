Prince George's voters to pick county executive nominees in special election

Polls are open Tuesday in Prince George's County, Maryland, for two special elections.

A special primary election will decide who will be in the final running for county executive. Eleven candidates, including eight Democrats and three Republicans, are vying for the position left open after Angela Alsobrooks was elected to the U.S. Senate.

Democratic candidates include former county executive Rushern Baker III, Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy, Marcellus Crews, Calvin S. Hawkins Jr., Ron Hunt, Albert Slocum, Moisette Tonya Sweat and Alonzo T. Washington.

Council Chair Jolene Ivey remains on the Democratic ballot, but unexpectedly dropped out of the running on Feb. 12.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The Republicans running include George E. McDermott, Jesse A. Peed and Jonathan White.

Early voting begins Wednesday ahead of next week's special primary election to elect Prince George's County's next executive after Senator Angela Alsobrooks. News4's Juliana Valencia reports.

Braveboy and Hawkins showed up to the Lake Arbor Community Center early Tuesday.

Gov. Wes Moore endorsed Braveboy, while Alsobrooks endorsed Hawkins for her former post.

Some voters will also be choosing who will fill an open council seat.

The candidates on the ballot for the District 5 seat include Democrats Shayla D. Adams-Stafford, Theresa Mitchell Dudley, Kendal Gray, Ryan Middleton, Kayce Munyeneh and Christopher R. Wade. Fred Price Jr. is on the Republican ballot.

Voters who spoke with News4 said the economy, education, health and opportunities for businesses were among the issues that brought them to the polls.

"Election day is obviously a big day in our office. We have many temporary staff that come in to help us to make sure we are handling all details," Demetra Hutchinson, the deputy elections administrator for the county, told News4.

Hutchinson said it's a long but exciting day for election workers.

"We know that it is necessary so that, you know, voices can be heard and ballots can be counted accurately and appropriately," she said.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Ballot drop-off boxes are also open until 8 p.m. Go to the Prince George's County Board of Elections website for more information on where to vote and drop box locations.