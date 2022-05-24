Prince George's Teachers Demonstrate for Better Pay, Conditions

Many Prince George’s County teachers demonstrated outside their schools on Tuesday and began and ended their days according to their contracted hours.

The teacher’s union said they’re trying to send a message to the school district: They want better pay and improved work-life balance.

“Overworked educators = underserved students,” some teachers’ signs said.

“From our perspective, it looks like PGCPS has its head in the sand,” said Donna Christy, president of the Prince George’s County Educators' Association.

The union coordinated the demonstration and said negotiations with the school system have stalled. Talks have been ongoing since February. The union has presented more than 100 proposals for improved conditions, beginning with higher pay.

“Our members felt incredibly insulted when their initial offer was 2%. A 2% raise in this economy with inflation the way it is is just an insult,” Christy said.

The schools came back with a 4% offer, but teachers are seeking more, as well as seeking a lower workload.

“There seems to be this philosophical mindset that teachers work 24/7 and that's an expectation,” Christy said.

School CEO Monica Goldson sent an email to employees in an effort to stop the demonstrations that said in part, “Please know that my administration and the Board of Education do not need demonstrations to make decisions that are in the best interests of our students and employees.

Although new leadership of partner organizations may bring changes in tactics, let me assure you that I will continue to place the highest value on your service to our students and your well-being.”

Christy said demonstrations will continue until there is a tentative agreement.