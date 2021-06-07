Prince George's Students, Families Can Get COVID Vaccines at Schools

Prince George’s County Public Schools students age 12 and older — plus their families — can receive COVID-19 vaccines at select high schools this week and next week.
COVID-19 vaccines will be available for free at eight schools in the county from Monday, June 7 to Tuesday, June 15.
The Prince George’s County Health Department will have mobile units on school grounds. Parental consent is required for students to get the vaccine.
Here are the dates and sites:
Monday, June 7:
Northwestern High School — 7000 Adelphi Road, Hyattsville
Suitland High School — 5200 Silver Hill Road, Forestville
Thursday, June 10:
Crossland High School — 6901 Temple Hill Road, Camp Springs
Gwynn Park High School — 13800 Brandywine Road, Brandywine
Friday, June 11:
Frederick Douglass High School — 8000 Croom Road, Upper Marlboro
Bladensburg High School — 4200 57th Ave., Bladensburg
Monday, June 14:
Potomac High School — 5211 Boydell Ave., Oxon Hill
Tuesday, June 15:
Friendly High School — 10000 Allentown Road., Fort Washington
Go here for the parental consent form and more info.