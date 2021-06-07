covid-19 vaccine

Prince George's Students, Families Can Get COVID Vaccines at Schools

COVID-19 vaccines will be available for free at eight PGCPS high schools from Monday, June 7 to Tuesday, June 15

By NBC Washington Staff

covid 19 vaccine shot teen
Getty Images

Prince George’s County Public Schools students age 12 and older — plus their families — can receive COVID-19 vaccines at select high schools this week and next week. 

COVID-19 vaccines will be available for free at eight schools in the county from Monday, June 7 to Tuesday, June 15. 

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Prince George’s County Health Department will have mobile units on school grounds. Parental consent is required for students to get the vaccine. 

Local

Charlottesville 1 hour ago

Judge Considering Moving Charlottesville ‘Unite the Right' Civil Trial

Pride Month 11 hours ago

Woodmoor Community Holds First Pride Parade in Silver Spring

Here are the dates and sites: 

Monday, June 7: 
Northwestern High School — 7000 Adelphi Road, Hyattsville
Suitland High School — 5200 Silver Hill Road, Forestville

Thursday, June 10: 
Crossland High School — 6901 Temple Hill Road, Camp Springs
Gwynn Park High School — 13800 Brandywine Road, Brandywine

Friday, June 11: 
Frederick Douglass High School — 8000 Croom Road, Upper Marlboro
Bladensburg High School — 4200 57th Ave., Bladensburg

Monday, June 14: 
Potomac High School — 5211 Boydell Ave., Oxon Hill

Tuesday, June 15:
Friendly High School — 10000 Allentown Road., Fort Washington

Go here for the parental consent form and more info. 

This article tagged under:

covid-19 vaccinevaccinesPGCPS
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us