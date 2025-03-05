Prince George's still counting ballots as Braveboy declares victory in special primary

Election workers are still tallying the votes from Tuesday's special primary election to decide who's in the final running for Prince George's County executive.

Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy declared victory in the Democratic race for county executive.

Braveboy had a significant 43% lead on the county's unofficial results page, which was last refreshed just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. Rushern Baker has garnered 21% of the vote and Calvin Hawkins Jr. has 20%, according to those results.

Eleven candidates, including eight Democrats and three Republicans, campaigned for the position left open after Angela Alsobrooks was elected to the U.S. Senate.

At last check, George E. McDermott was in the lead for the Republican nomination with nearly 34% of the vote.

The winner of the Democratic nomination is heavily favored to win the June general election in the majority blue county.

Braveboy's supporters appeared excited and, at times, anxious as they watched numbers come in during her election party Tuesday night.

"As we look ahead, we have some challenging times in Prince George's County. We do. But with your support, with your voices … we will see better tomorrows," Braveboy told the crowd.

Hawkins, who was a front-runner for the Democratic nomination, told News4 he's well prepared to become county executive.

"For the last six years, I've been intricately a part of moving Prince George's County forward. From the 14 brand-new schools we've built, to the resources we have given our teachers and the professional training opportunities we have given. From expanding what we are doing in public safety, how we're addressing the budget challenges," Hawkins said.

The general election is June 3.