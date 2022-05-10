Prince George's Settles Lawsuit With Family of Detective Killed by Fellow Police Officer

Prince George's County settled a lawsuit brought by fallen police Detective Jacai Colson's family.

In 2016, police called Colson's death friendly fire. After learning more details, Colson's family disagreed and filed a lawsuit in 2018.

While working undercover, Colson fired the shots that disarmed an active shooter who was firing at the District 3 police station. Seconds later, fellow officer Taylor Krauss shot and killed Colson.

In court, Krauss said he thought Colson was the active shooter. Krauss was found not criminally responsible for the shooting.

In their suit, Colson's family alleged their son did not match the gunman's description and Krauss worked at a desk next to Colson and should have recognized him or not fired if he couldn't.

“I was there, obviously, as state's attorney to work with the family and to do everything we could to support them, and we've continued to do that throughout,” said County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who was state's attorney at the time of the shooting.

The Colson family is expected to hold a news conference with their attorneys Wednesday.

Krauss is no longer with the Prince George’s Police Department.