Prince George's Schools Expect Masks to Become Optional Soon

Students headed back to school Monday in Prince George’s County, Maryland, as the district coped with a teacher shortage and bus driver shortage. Students began the school year with a mask mandate, but the schools CEO said she expects a change soon.

Prince George's County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson said the county’s health department is expected to make masks optional in schools by next week.

“When you say mask-optional, that means that people have the opportunity to either keep their mask on or not,” Goldson said Monday

At Benjamin Tasker Middle School in Bowie, some students said they would keep wearing masks.

“I have younger family, and I would like to protect myself and my family,” an eighth grader named Mia said.

“I would like to protect other people and plus myself as well,” an eighth grader named James said.

Some students at the school year were experiencing middle school for the first time after two years of distance learning and hybrid learning.

James said he felt the impact of the bus driver shortage first-hand on Monday, with his bus running late.

Goldson said bus drivers and teachers are doing what they can. At Cherokee Lane Elementary School, she said she saw a bus driver double up on routes to get students to school on time.

A severe teacher shortage resulted in an all-hands-on-deck approach for anyone in the system who’s qualified to teach a class.

“Last week we moved 150 of our central office educators back into the classroom,” Goldson said. “We have retirees who have stepped up and who have agreed to come back and assist.”

With so much to take on this school year, the key is to keep students focused on education. The county's teacher of the year, Evelyn Policarpio, said she knows how to do that.

“After so many years of teaching, I figured out the magic, and that is teaching with the heart,” she said.

Goldson says the system is down about four full-time teachers per school. They will continue to hire teachers and bus drivers as the year continues.