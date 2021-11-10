Prince George's Police Officer Accidentally Shoots Self

An off-duty Prince George’s County police officer accidentally shot herself in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Wednesday.

The officer was responding to a call from a friend who said she was being robbed, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“The officer was in the area and notified 911 in order to get additional officers to respond to the location as well,” Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz said.

The off-duty officer barely made it to the house where the friend was before her gun accidentally fired. “Preliminary it appears the officer accidentally discharged her weapon while retrieving her firearm, striking herself once,” Aziz said. “She is out of surgery and in stable condition.”

The officer was responding to a home where a man cuts hair for a living.

Stay informed about what's happening in the Washington, D.C., area. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

“People take advantage of people. He’s getting older and and my brother is not in the best health, and people take advantage of people,” his sister said. “I don’t know what transpired there.”

The chief said his top priority is making sure his officer recovers.

“An officer has suffered a gunshot wound and got out of a very serious surgery, who is in stable condition now, and we’re worried more and concerned more about her recovery and her well-being at this point in time,” he said.