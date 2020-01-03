Prince George’s Police Investigate Theft, Attempted Theft at Cemeteries

Prince George’s County police believe the same man is responsible for a theft at one cemetery and an attempted theft at another Thursday.

A woman had visited Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suitland, Maryland, to pay respects to a loved one when she got into a violent struggle with a man.

She said she noticed another car parked near hers Thursday.

As she was about to leave at 5 p.m., she encountered a man.

“The guy jumped in my car on the driver’s side,” she said. “I come in on the passenger’s side fighting, like, no, you’re not going to do this, but he wasn’t able to get my car into drive. So I punched him twice, and fighting and fearful at the same time.”

The man fled without getting anything from her.

The victim said she worries what would have happened to someone less able to fight back.

“I’m just thankful that my husband has taught me over and over again to be mindful of my surroundings,” she said. “Use that 20 seconds if somebody bothers you, don’t see yourself as a victim. Fight back.”

Police believe the same stole a cellphone from a car parked at nearby Washington National Cemetery a short time earlier.

“We believe that this is the same individual that’s connected to both of the cemeteries,” Cpl. Kyndle Johnson said.

The owners of Cedar Hill Cemetery said they have requested additional police presence. Police said increased patrols are already in effect.