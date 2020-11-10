Man Killed by Police in Lanham After Opening Fire, Killing Woman

Two people are dead in Lanham after a man opened fire on police officers early Tuesday, shot a family member who was trying to help him and then was shot by officers, police say.
At one point, the man fired at officers from behind the wheel of a police cruiser.
The man and woman were not immediately identified, Prince George’s County police said.
Prince George's County
News4's Prince George's County Bureau Chief Tracee Wilkins reports.
The department says they responded to a call for a suicidal person, “possibly with a gun,” at about 1 a.m. in the 7700 block of Sean’s Terrace. The man had banged on the door of a female relative who lived there.
When officers arrived, they were met almost immediately by gunfire, police said. They returned fire and called in officers from the City of New Carrollton.
The man got behind the wheel of a police cruiser and began to take aim at officers, hitting other cars in the process. He shot and killed his family member, police said.
During the chaotic gun battle, officers shot the man.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.