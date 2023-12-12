Prince George's officials cite progress in fighting crew-related violence

The Prince George’s County state’s attorney’s office says it’s making progress in cracking down on crew-related violence that often endangers innocent people.

On Monday, law enforcement officials touted a tough prison sentence secured against a crew member wanted for attempted murder. It comes as the state’s attorney’s office faces scrutiny over a high-profile case they were not able to win.

Amos Refell, 26, was sentenced Monday to 55 years in prison for an attempted hit on a rival crew member in June 2022.

“We hope that that sends the right message to the community and to those who might intend to commit these types of offenses thinking that they are protected by being in a gang or a crew," Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said. "We will find you."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Police say Refell shot and seriously hurt a rival crew member and also fired at two bystanders at an apartment complex on Brinkley Road. Neither of the bystanders were struck.

“We are grateful that this incident did not take a life, but certainly it was intended to take a life,” Braveboy said.

Prince George’s County police say multiple shots were fired during that attempted hit at the Henson Creek Apartments. People who called 911 said they had to dive for cover. Officials say it’s miraculous no one was killed.

“We’re standing here today – honestly by the grace of God – only speaking about an injury and not necessarily what could have been a lot worse," said Maj. Craig Winegardner of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

While the state’s attorney’s office says its tough approach on crew-violence is paying dividends, prosecutors are being blasted for their handling of a separate case.

Last week, a jury found Prince George’s County police officer Michael Owen not guilty for the shooting death of William Green in 2020. Green was handcuffed with his hands behind his back in Owen’s police cruiser.

Owen’s family held a rally Monday to demand justice and called on the Department of Justice to investigate the state’s attorney’s office’s handling of the case.

“What I don’t accept is Aisha Braveboy standing in front of the press after the verdict blaming my family," Nikki Owens said. “Her office — they were incompetent!”

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

On Tuesday, Braveboy defended how her office handled the case and denied blaming Green’s family.

“I never even mentioned the family," she said. "I was asked by a reporter about the plea deal. I didn’t bring up the plea deal, as you recall; a report asked me about it. I mentioned that, yes, there was a plea deal. It was not accepted by the court. I mentioned nothing about the family.”

Braveboy says she’s willing to speak to the family about their grievances.