Prince George's Officer Shot Man in Temple Hills: Police

A Prince George’s County police officer shot and wounded a man in Temple Hills on Sunday after the man pulled out a gun, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition after being shot, the Prince George’s County Police Department said.

The shooting occurred outside the popular Temple Hills Skate Palace, on Branch Avenue in Temple Hills.

Officers responded at about 11:10 a.m. for a report of a carjacking, police said. They encountered two people. As officers spoke to the people, they ran in opposite directions, police said.

One of the people, a man, “pulled a handgun from his waistband,” police said.

“One officer discharged his weapon, striking the suspect in the lower body,” police said.

The second person kept running and the search for them is ongoing. Police did not provide information on their gender or age, or give any description.

No officers were hurt.

Police say they recovered a handgun from the scene.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.