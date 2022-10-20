Prince George's Officer Injured in Bowie Crash: Police

A Prince George’s County police officer was taken to a hospital early Thursday after a crash, police said.

The officer and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Church Road and Dunwood Valley Drive in Bowie, Maryland, police said. Debris, a hubcap and a tire appeared to be littering the road.

Medics evaluated the officer and the other driver at the scene, police said.

The offer was transported for medical care and is expected to survive. The other driver was not transported.

Video from the scene shows a tow truck carrying away a red sedan surrounded half-dozen law enforcement cars with flashing lights.

Police haven’t released details on the circumstances of the crash nor said whether the officer was on duty.

