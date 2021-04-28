Prince George's Officer Indicted, Accused of Assaulting Teen Boy

A Prince George’s County police officer was indicted Tuesday after allegedly assaulting a Black 17-year-old boy he took into custody last fall.
Cpl. Darryl Wormuth was indicted on a first-degree assault charge. He also is charged with second-degree assault and misconduct in office, the department said Wednesday. He was suspended without pay.
Wormuth, who has been with the department for 15 years, is accused of grabbing the 17-year-old by the neck as he put him into a squad car. Officers who witnessed the incident on Oct. 20, 2020 turned Wormuth in. His police powers were suspended six days later. The police department then took the case to prosecutors to consider charges.
Interim Police chief Hector Velez and Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy both praised the officers who reported alleged misconduct.
“I support and commend the officers who stepped forward to report this incident. I encourage and expect all officers who witness any potential wrongdoing to do the same,” Velez said in a statement.
Many county officers joined the department because they want to serve their community, Braveboy said.
“What they also understand is the law applies to everyone,” she said.
When News4 asked what the teen had been suspected of doing, prosecutors said he is not involved in any current cases.
Wormuth was assigned to the patrol bureau.
Sources told News4 earlier this week that another county officer, Lt. Scott Finn, retired after facing federal tax evasion charges.
